Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $252,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group increased its position in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

