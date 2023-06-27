Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $458,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,660,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

