Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,072,000 after buying an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,835,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.49. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

