Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $844,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 334.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,602,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $164,510,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

