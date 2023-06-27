Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,213 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,633,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

