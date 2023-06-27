Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,770 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.97 and its 200 day moving average is $250.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

