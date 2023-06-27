Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,844,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2,926.3% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 441,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,374,000 after purchasing an additional 426,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 321,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 205,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.41. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

