Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $51,043,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,182 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PFEB opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $644.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

