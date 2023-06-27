Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2023

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $51,043,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 508,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 77,143 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 309,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 211,182 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS PFEB opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $644.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February (BATS:PFEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.