Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Down 88.7 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.62. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128,706 shares of company stock worth $375,292. 45.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.