Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Get Rating ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.