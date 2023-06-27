Avity Investment Management Inc. Acquires 455 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.61. 960,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,104. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $408.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.50 and a 200-day moving average of $373.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

