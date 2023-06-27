Avity Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,849 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.02. The stock had a trading volume of 411,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,058. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

