Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,794,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Up 2.0 %

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,684. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

