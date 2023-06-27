Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 14.3% Higher This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $5.90 or 0.00019188 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $691.92 million and $50.92 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00016989 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,715.93 or 0.99980642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,373,159 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 117,373,158.60438064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.85598933 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 322 active market(s) with $53,090,139.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

