B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (BPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

BPM opened at GBX 392.14 ($4.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 331.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 321.45. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 280.06 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 402 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £146.62 million, a PE ratio of 614.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at B.P. Marsh & Partners

In related news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,953 ($6,297.52). 80.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

