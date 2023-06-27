B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.95.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

