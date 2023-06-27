B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,919 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.18 and a 1 year high of $156.63.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

