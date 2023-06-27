BAIC Motor Co. Limited (BCCMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on October 2nd

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1911 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.
BAIC Motor Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of BCCMY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 388. BAIC Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.
About BAIC Motor
See Also
