Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.44. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 273,440 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

