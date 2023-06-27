Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.33

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.44. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 273,440 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.70.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 328,395 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 187,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Banco Santander from StockNews.com
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Activision Blizzard Shares up 1.83% Amid Regulators’ Blunders
- Rising Optimism: Analysts Say “Buy” Despite Earnings Uncertainty
- PetVivo Sales Spryng Higher on Injectable OA Relief for Pets
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.