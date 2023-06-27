Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.2% of Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 317,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

