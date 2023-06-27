Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Bank of America by 100.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,419,699. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

