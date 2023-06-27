Bank of America Increases Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target to $24.50

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $21.50 to $24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.93.

Overstock.com Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overstock.com

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $381.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

