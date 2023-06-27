Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.15

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.
Bank of Georgia Group Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67.
About Bank of Georgia Group
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Bank of Georgia Group from StockNews.com
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.