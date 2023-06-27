Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,263 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. 715,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,457. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.