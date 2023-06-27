Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

EL stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.82. The company had a trading volume of 203,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.43. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

