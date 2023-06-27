Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,115 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,859,109 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

