Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Head to Head Comparison

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Bausch Health Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies -4.38% 381.67% 3.94% NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A -96.06% -66.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bausch Health Companies and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies $8.12 billion 0.32 -$225.00 million ($0.98) -7.43 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.97 million ($15.51) -0.03

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bausch Health Companies and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies 0 5 0 0 2.00 NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus target price of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 7.60%. Given Bausch Health Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bausch Health Companies is more favorable than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies beats NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb. The Salix segment provides gastroenterology products in the United States. The International segment sells aesthetic medical devices, branded pharmaceuticals, generic pharmaceuticals, and OTC products internationally. The Solta Medical segment engages in the sale of aesthetic medical devices. The Diversified segment offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes; generic products; ortho dermatologic; and dentistry products in the United States. The Bausch + Lomb segment offers products in the areas of vision care, surgical, and ophthalmic pharmaceuticals products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity. The company also develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.