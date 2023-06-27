BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $105.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.61. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $114.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $143.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $2.6485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.