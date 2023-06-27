Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $28.00. The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 72113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $543.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.