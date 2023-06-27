Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centamin from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 135 ($1.72) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Centamin Stock Performance

Shares of CEY traded up GBX 0.82 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 91.62 ($1.16). The stock had a trading volume of 3,383,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,677. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.48. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 127.60 ($1.62). The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Centamin

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centamin

In related news, insider Martin Horgan sold 174,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26), for a total value of £173,226.24 ($220,249.51). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Centamin stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,143 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 6.23% of Centamin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centamin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Further Reading

