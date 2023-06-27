Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up about 1.8% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 1,136 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $81,587.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,891.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Best Buy Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

NYSE BBY opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

