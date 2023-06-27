BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (BANFP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 17th

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of BANFP stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. 165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.43. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

