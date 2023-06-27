BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANFP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.43.

