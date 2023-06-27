Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 349,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 742,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMEA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $814.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Activity

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bihua Chen bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,126,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $12,604,750. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

