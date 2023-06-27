Bitcoin (BTC) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $596.43 billion and $16.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $30,721.88 on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.68 or 0.00754124 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00121500 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017953 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,413,693 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
