Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.0696 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $12.98 million and $43,241.90 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

