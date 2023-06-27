Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.87. 163,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,485,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.31.

Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

