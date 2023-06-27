BitShares Market Cap Achieves $24.97 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $24.97 million and $496,716.98 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002159 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002589 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,016,865 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

