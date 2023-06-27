BitTorrent-New 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.39 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $454.94 million and approximately $13.39 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000244 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002137 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002689 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000048 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $14,118,759.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

