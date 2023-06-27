BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Shares Up 0.3%

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 1,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 37.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 62.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

Blackrock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

