Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Cut by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,013,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 458,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,986. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.14 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.88.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

