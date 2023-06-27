B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Declares Dividend of $0.30

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2979 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

Shares of BMRRY stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.43.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.50.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.