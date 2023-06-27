B&M European Value Retail S.A. to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.60 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B&M European Value Retail Trading Up 0.7 %

LON BME opened at GBX 580.80 ($7.38) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 289 ($3.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 590.60 ($7.51). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 506.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 476.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,681.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 460 ($5.85) to GBX 550 ($6.99) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 380 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.87) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.18) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 525 ($6.68) to GBX 640 ($8.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 513.57 ($6.53).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

