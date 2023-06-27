BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.25. 11,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,123. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.80. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of C$19.75 and a 12 month high of C$23.05.

See Also

