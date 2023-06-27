Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,078. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.06 and its 200 day moving average is $205.44. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $123.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,050.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

