Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to C$285.00 at Raymond James

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$275.00 to C$285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.50.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.71. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.64. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $102.30 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.35.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services ( OTCMKTS:BYDGF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

