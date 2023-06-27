Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Broadcom by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $821.63 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $724.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.96. The company has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

