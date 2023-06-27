Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Reduced by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,391,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,898,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BR. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock worth $4,162,229 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.