Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Target Price at $51.00

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.