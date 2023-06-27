BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (BSRTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BSRTF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,591. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSRTF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning of multifamily properties. Its objective is to provide unit holders an opportunity to invest in multifamily real estate properties; provide cash distributions; maximize long-term unit value; and expand the asset base of the REIT. The company was founded on January 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

